Finishing strong, Grayson County pulled away to shut out longtime rival Allen County-Scottsville 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-11) in a high school volleyball match on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Riley Penner (11 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 2 service aces), Allison Masden (12 digs, 1 service ace), Averi Decker (1 block, 24 assists, 8 digs), Alyssa Findley (3 kills, 1 dig), Hannah Penner (9 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 2 service aces), Annslee Shartzer (3 digs, 4 service aces), Karla Childress (8 digs), Merri Bratcher (2 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig) Layla Escue (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Abigail Ray (7 digs, 1 service ace) each contributed for Grayson County in its shutout win.
LaRue County 3, Grayson County 2: Grayson County came up short as LaRue County held on to win 3-2 (21-25, 11-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-7) in a high school volleyball match on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Riley Penner (19 kills, 3 blocks, 23 digs, 1 service ace), Allison Masden (18 digs, 1 service ace), Averi Decker (2 kills, 2 blocks, 52 digs, 1 service ace), Alyssa Findley (5 kills, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (14 kills, 9 digs, 1 service ace), Annslee Shartzer (4 digs), Karla Childress (22 digs), Merri Bratcher (10 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs), Layla Escue (7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Abigail Ray (3 digs) and Taylor Gaskin (2 digs) each chipped in for Grayson County during the match.
