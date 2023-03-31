Remaining in the win column, Grayson County shut out visiting Caverna 15-0 in three innings on Tuesday, March 21.
Grayson County pitcher Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle, pitching a three-hit shutout and recording five strikeouts.
Caverna pitcher Adreana Salvador suffered the loss in the circle.
Grayson County took control early in the high school softball game and forced Caverna to play from behind throughout the matchup.
Thriving offensively, Grayson County (12th District/Third Region) scored 15 runs on 16 hits.
Shelby Davis (three hits, three RBIs), Ellie Bratcher (two hits, four RBIs), Breigh Jones (two hits, one RBI), Addy Bratcher (two hits, two RBIs), Hannah Franklin (two hits, two RBIs), Kinsey Chambers (two hits, one RBI), Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit, one RBI), Annslee Shartzer (one hit) and Kayla Tubb (one hit) each produced at the plate for Grayson County in the shutout win.
Davis homered and doubled for Grayson County in its winning effort. Providing a pair of extra-base hits each, Bratcher and Chambers contributed two doubles apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Along with Davis, Franklin and Addy Bratcher added one double each.
Offensively for Caverna (18th District/Fifth Region), Salvador, Mailey Ford and Jayanah Nuckols each connected for one hit.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Caverna for a regular season finale on Friday, May 12.
