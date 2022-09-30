Continuing to win, Grayson County shut out visiting Muhlenberg County 3-0 in a non-district high school volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Grayson County beat Muhlenberg County for the second time in the 2022 season 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 in a non-district match.
Lillie Payne (9 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 3 service aces), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 12 digs, 1 service ace), Allie Dotson (4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Allison Masden (16 digs, 2 service aces), Emily Butler (1 kill, 20 assists, 3 digs, 2 service aces) and Riley Penner (5 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 4 service aces) each produced for Grayson County in the shutout win.
Maddy Pate (16 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 6 digs, 2 service aces), Abby Phelps (4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig), Olivia Revo (3 digs), Megan McLean (1 block), Lexi DeArmond (1 kill, 20 assists, 3 digs), Kelsie Cotton (4 digs, 3 service aces), Marlee Laycock (1 assist, 10 digs), Bentley Hardison (3 kills) and Abby Harris (6 digs, 4 service aces) each contributed for Muhlenberg County in the match.
