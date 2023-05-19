Ellie Bratcher and Payton Bowman combined to pitch a three-hit shutout as Grayson County defeated Warren County 5-0 on Thursday, May 11.
Bratcher started in the circle for Grayson County and claimed the win.
Bratcher pitched five scoreless innings and didn’t allow a hit.
The Grayson County starting pitcher gave up four walks while registering seven strikeouts.
Bowman pitched two scoreless innings for Grayson County, allowing three hits.
Warren Central pitcher Natalie Naftel took the loss in the circle.
Naftel pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits while recording two strikeouts.
The Warren Central hurler gave up two walks.
Grayson County scored five runs on 13 hits.
Bratcher (three hits, one RBI), Kayla Tubb (three hits), Kinsley Chambers (two hits, one RBI), Annslee Shartzer, (one hit, two RBIs), Hannah Franklin (one hit, one RBI), Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit), Shelby Davis (one hit) and Breigh Jones (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in its shutout win.
Jewel Walterman (one hit), Ning Cing (one hit) and Parker Hawks (one hit) each connected at the plate for Warren Central in the matchup.
