By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Following back-to-back wins, Grayson County slipped into the loss column on the road as Warren East prevailed 44-30 in a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9.
Warren East shot 30.4% (17-of-56) from the field, connected on two of 12 attempts from three-point range, and shot 53.3% (eight-of-15) from the free throw line.
Rileigh Jones scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Warren East to the win. Jones led all players in scoring and rebounding.
Warren East’s additional scorers in the win over Grayson County were Kennedy Lawson (six points), Reagan Lawson (five points), Cecelia Martter (four points), Sam Carver (four points), Rylee Bratcher (four points), Madison Lawson (three points), RaeEllen Jones (two points), Kenzie Upton (two points) and Aniviyah Pearson (two points).
Grayson County shot 28.1% (nine-of-32) from the field, connected on three of 16 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 64.3% (nine-of-14) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins and Sutten VanMeter scored nine points apiece to lead Grayson County in the matchup.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Kenedi Green (six points), Aryssa Riggs (three points), Briley Renfrow (two points) and Isabel Blanton (one point).
Green and Ella Narvaez each claimed five rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Warren East aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.