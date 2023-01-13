Grayson County dropped its final game in 2022 as McLean County pulled away to win 49-37 on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Third Region counterparts, Grayson County and McLean County met for the first time in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
McLean County shot 38.9% (14-of-36) from the field, connecting on one of four three-point field goal attempts, and 64.5% (20-of-31) from the free throw line.
Excelling inside, McLean County outrebounded Grayson County 40-19.
Kashlynn Rice led McLean County with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Accompanying Rice in double figures in scoring for McLean County, Breanna Frailley and Kenadi Level netted 11 points apiece.
Frailley logged another double-double for McLean County, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.
Rounding out McLean County’s individual scoring, Sarah Miller and Katie McCoy chipped in seven points and two points, respectively.
Grayson County shot 24.5% (12-of-49) from the field, connected on five of 23 three-point field goal attempts, and, faring better in another area, shot 72.7% (eight-of-11) from the free throw line.
Sutten VanMeter scored 13 points to lead Grayson County in the girls’ high school basketball game.
Along with VanMeter reaching double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted 11 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Sydney Perkins tallied nine points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Kenedi Green chipped in four points.
Grayson County is scheduled to host McLean County for another non-district girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14.
