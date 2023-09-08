Grayson County was held scoreless as Marion County pulled away to win 10-0 in a non-district girls’ high school soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Karly Spalding scored four goals and dealt out one assist to lead Marion County to the win.
Following Spalding in Marion County’s attack, Josie Murphy netted three goals and dished out one assist.
Additional offensive contributors for Marion County in the match included Jessi Hammes (one goal, two assists), Breanna Downs (one goal, one assist) and Pailee Conley (one goal).
Marion County goalkeeper Kenzie Buckler earned the shutout.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Eva Pierce supplied 12 saves.
Meade County 10, Grayson County 0: Grayson County couldn’t work its way into the scoring column as visiting Meade County pulled away to win 10-0 in a girls’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Sloane Pollock scored four goals and dished out one assist to lead Meade County to the shutout win.
Contributing offensively, Josey Corbin (two goals, one assist), Emily Orman (two goals), Addison Poole (one goal, two assists), Chloee Voght (one goal) and Sadie Pollock (two assists) aided Meade County in its victory.
Meade goalkeeper Miah Corbin claimed the shutout in the match.
Goalkeeper Eva Pierce recorded seven saves for Grayson County in its loss.
