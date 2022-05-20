Grayson County swept visiting Warren Central in a high school softball doubleheader on Thursday, May 12.
Prevailing in back-to-back games, Grayson County won 18-0 and 23-3.
Grayson County 23, Warren Central 3 (3 innings): Grayson County pulled away to defeat Warren Central 23-3 in three innings in the nightcap of a high school softball doubleheader on Thursday, May 12.
Setting the tone early, Grayson County plated 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Grayson County erupted for 13 runs in the bottom half of the second inning to move ahead 23-0.
Josie Sims started in the circle for Grayson County and claimed the win. Sims pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while recording two strikeouts.
Audrey Killion closed out the game in the circle for Grayson County, pitching the final inning. Killion allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts.
Warren Central pitcher Edith Burns took the loss in the circle.
Maddi Schultz led Grayson County at the plate, delivering three hits and four RBIs.
Isabel Blanton, Shelby Davis, Madelynne Henning and Ella Narvaez added two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars in the win.
Aiding Grayson County’s offensive attack, Allie Dotson recorded three RBIs.
Helping to move runners around the bases for Grayson County, Blanton and Henning each drove in two runs.
Grayson County 18, Warren Central 0 (3 innings): Grayson County blanked Warren Central 18-0 in three innings in the opening game on May 12.
The Lady Cougars outhit Warren Central 16-4 and committed only one error.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey pitched a four-hit shutout, recording two strikeouts.
Natalie Naftel took the loss in the circle for the Lady Raiders.
Pacing Grayson County at the plate, Hannah Franklin and Addy Bratcher recorded three hits apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Contributing to Grayson County’s offensive attack, Shelby Davis and Raigan Cave added two hits apiece. Davis doubled while Cave delivered a triple.
Moving runners around the bases, Cave recorded four RBIs.
Davis, Bratcher, Madelynne Henning, Ella Gibson and Bailey Yaden each drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars.
