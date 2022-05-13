Grayson County pulled away to defeat homestanding Glasgow 14-2 in three innings in the nightcap of a high school softball doubleheader on Friday, May 6.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey pitched two scoreless innings, while recording two strikeouts.
Josie Sims pitched one inning for Grayson County, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.
Emory Gardner, Jakylie Green and Heidi Jackson each pitched for Glasgow in the non-district matchup. Gardner took the loss.
Audrey Killion paced Grayson County at the plate, delivering two hits and three RBIs.
Shelby Davis, Ella Gibson, Allie Dotson and Raigan Cave added one hit apiece for Grayson County in the convincing victory.
Davis, Gibson, Dotson, Cave, Kayla Tubb and Addy Bratcher each drove in one run for the Lady Cougars.
Killion and Cave each doubled while Dotson legged out a triple.
Grayson County 9, Glasgow 2: Grayson County topped Glasgow 9-2 in five innings of a high school softball game on Friday, May 6.
The Lady Cougars scored first and never trailed. Grayson County set the tone early, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
After Glasgow plated one run in back-to-back at-bats, Grayson County pushed across four runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to lead 9-2.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings.
Addison McCoy took the loss in the circle for Glasgow. McCoy surrendered nine runs on 10 hits and one walk over four innings, striking out three.
Grayson County outhit Glasgow 10-6.
Kayla Tubb, Audrey Killion, Madelynne Henning and Hannah Franklin each recorded two hits for Grayson County in the victory.
Chipping in at the plate for Grayson County, Allie Dotson and Ella Gibson added one hit apiece.
Killion homered and delivered four RBIs.
Following Killion in the key offensive category, Franklin and Dotson provided two RBIs apiece.
Offensively for Glasgow, McCoy, Lucy Richardson, Emory Gardner, Heidi Jackson, Kensey Johnson and Jakylie Green provided one hit apiece. Moving a teammate around the bases, Johnson drove in one run.
Defensively, each team committed two errors.
