Grayson County swept two games from Hopkins County Central in the Jesse Huff Invitational on Saturday, April 15.
In two games, Grayson County outscored Hopkins County Central 28-2.
Grayson County 16 Hopkins County Central 0 (5 innings)
Grayson County shut out Hopkins County Central 16-0 in five innings in the Jesse Huff Invitational on Saturday, April 15.
Ellie Bratcher pitched a two-hit shutout to lead Grayson County to the win.
Bratcher recorded three strikeouts over four innings as she claimed the win in the circle.
Grayson County scored 14 runs on 13 hits. Addy Bratcher (three hits, three RBIs), Shelby Davis (three hits, three RBIs), Kayla Tubb (two hits, four RBIs), Hannah Franklin (two hits), Kinsley Chambers (one hit, one RBI), Breigh Jones (one hit) and Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in the shutout win.
Providing a pair of extra-base hits for Grayson County, Addy Bratcher drilled two doubles.
Grayson County 12 Hopkins County Central 2
Grayson County topped Hopkins County Central 12-2 in the Jesse Huff Invitational on Saturday, April 15.
Payton Bowman earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Bowman allowed two runs on six hits while recording nine strikeouts over seven innings.
Bowman (two hits), Kayla Tubb (five hits), Shelby Davis (four hits, eight RBIs), Addy Bratcher (two hits, one RBI), Breigh Jones (one hit) and Kinsley Chambers (one hit) each produced at the plate for the Lady Cougars. Davis drilled three doubles.
