By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is ranked 10th in the BluegrassPreps.com Preseason Third Region Boys Basketball Rankings.
A member of the 12th District, Grayson County is ranked behind Daviess County (9), Whitesville Trinity (8), McLean County (7), Muhlenberg County (6), Hancock County (5), Butler County (4), Owensboro Catholic (3), Ohio County (2) and Owensboro (1).
The Cougars are ranked ahead of Breckinridge County (11), Meade County (12), Edmonson County (13), Apollo (14) and Cloverport (15).
Each week throughout the boys’ high school basketball season, BluegrassPreps.com ranks teams in each of the state’s 16 regions.
Third Region boys high school basketball teams entered the week set to compete in season openers.
BluegrassPreps.com third Region poll
1. Owensboro
2. Ohio County
3. Owensboro Catholic
4. Butler County
5. Hancock County
6. Muhlenberg County
7. McLean County
8. Whitesville Trinity
9. Daviess County
10. Grayson County
11. Breckinridge County
12. Meade County
13. Edmonson County
14. Apollo
15. Cloverport
