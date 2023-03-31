Grayson County Tennis continued its winning season after a successful second week of matches.
The first matches were held against the Bowling Green Purples at Kereiakes Park on Thursday, March 23.
On the boys’ side, the Cougars defeated Bowling Green with an final overall score of 7-2, and, on the girls’ side, the Lady Cougars defeated Bowling Green with a final overall score of 7-2 as well.
The Cougars won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches against the Purples, while the Lady Cougars won all six singles matches and one of three doubles matches.
Then, on Saturday, March 25, Grayson County Tennis eked out wins against the Taylor County Cardinals at Campbellsville Miller Park. Both the Cougars and Lady Cougars tallied final scores of 3-2.
The Cougars won one of three singles matches and both doubles matches against the Cardinals, while the Lady Cougars won all three of their singles matches but lost both doubles matches.
