Grayson County Tennis had a busy but fruitful final week of April, defeating the Owensboro Red Devils and dominating South Warren High School’s Leachman Invitational.
On Tuesday, April 25, the Cougars shut out the Red Devils 9-0, winning all six singles matches and all three doubles matches.
The Lady Cougars also reigned victorious with a close final score of 5-4. They won three of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches against Owensboro.
This past Saturday, Grayson County also participated in the all-day Leachman Invitational tournament, held at South Warren High School.
The Cougars went undefeated in the tournament, shutting out both Russell County 4-0 in the first round and Barren County in the second round, and handily defeating Central Magnet 3-1 to cap off the day.
With their wins last week, the Cougars’ undefeated record goes to 19-0 for the season.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Cougars went two for three in the Leachman Invitational.
In their first matchup of the day, the Lady Cougars fell to South Warren 0-4, but they turned the tide in their second matchup as they took Russell County to a tie-breaker and won. Finishing out the day, the Lady Cougars defeated Daviess County 3-1.
Last week’s matches improved the Lady Cougars’ overall season record to 15-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.