The Grayson County Tennis program is off to a strong start this season, with sweeping wins over multiple opponents in the first week.
The Grayson County boys’ and girls’ tennis teams prevailed in season openers against rival Ohio County on Tuesday, March 14.
The boys blanked Ohio County 9-0; while the girls defeated Ohio County 7-1.
Then, on Thursday, March 16, Grayson County defeated Hancock County on the road.
On the boys’ side, only two singles matches were played, and Grayson County’s Lukas Anderson and Mikey White-Feather both walked away with victories.
The girls blanked their Hancock County opponents, as Chole White, Haylee Landan, and Kat Ricketts all claimed singles victories, and Grayson County claimed the win in the lone doubles match played against Hancock.
Finally, on Monday, the Cougars and Lady Cougars defeated visiting Breckinridge County.
The Grayson County boys and girls both walked away from the match with final scores of 9-0.
A Grayson County-South Warren tennis match scheduled for Friday, March 17 was canceled. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6.
Grayson County competes in Region 3. In addition to Grayson County, Region 3 includes Ohio County, Apollo, Butler County, Cloverport, Daviess County, Edmonson County, Hancock County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic.
