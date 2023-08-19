Grayson County will compete in a pair of holiday events during the 2023-24 boys’ high school basketball season.
Under the direction of Coach Travis Johnston, Grayson County will be on the court for several games over the holiday season.
The Cougars are due to compete in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah Dec. 20-22 and the H&H Holiday Hoops Classic at Logan County High School in Russellville Dec. 27-29.
All of the participating teams, schedules and additional information for each holiday event will be released at a later date.
During the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season, Grayson County competed in the Ohio County-hosted Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic and the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic.
Grayson County compiled a 9-20 record in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season., notching wins over Breckinridge County, Bullitt Central, Adair County, Glasgow, Nicholas County, Franklin County, Whitesville Trinity, Apollo and Meade County. The Cougars dropped games to Campbellsville, Ohio County, Edmonson County, Central Hardin, Warren East, Caverna, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, South Warren, Todd County Central, Muhlenberg County, Butler County, McLean County, Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Hancock County during the 2022-23 season.
Grayson County is poised to put an experienced team on the court in the upcoming boys’ high school basketball season.
