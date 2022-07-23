GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is scheduled to face Franklin-Simpson in the Scotties Classic at Glasgow High School on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The start time for the Grayson County/Franklin-Simpson boys’ soccer game is 12:30 p.m. in Glasgow.
The Cougars and Wildcats didn’t meet during the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season.
Grayson County competes in the Third Region, along with Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, McLean County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Edmonson County and Meade County.
After making an appearance in the Third Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021 season 6-11-2. Head coach Ethan Saltsman guides the Cougars. Grayson County finished as the 11th District runner-up in 2021.
Franklin-Simpson competes in the Fourth Region, along with Glasgow, Logan County, Russellville, Todd County Central, Bowling Green, Greenwood, South Warren, Warren Central, Warren East, Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County, Clinton County, Monroe County and Russell County.
A winning team in 2021, Franklin-Simpson is the reigning 13th District champion. The Wildcats reached the semifinals of the 2021 Fourth Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament. Franklin-Simpson exited the 2021 season 17-6-0.
The Cougars have started preseason practice. Grayson County is slated to open the 2022 season at Hart County on Monday, Aug. 8. Hart County is a member of the Fifth Region and 18th District.
