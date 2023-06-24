Grayson County is scheduled to host Apollo for its opener in the 2023 high school volleyball season on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Following the conclusion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Dead Period, Grayson County will open preseason practice in July.
Under the direction of Coach Kelli Harris, Grayson County compiled a winning record in the 2022 high school volleyball season. After falling to Edmonson County in the semifinals of the 12th District Volleyball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022 season 19-18. Edmonson County managed to outlast Grayson County 3-2 (25-14, 25-16, 15-25, 24-26, 15-9) in the semifinals of the 2022 12th District Volleyball Tournament.
Grayson County notched wins over Apollo, Hart County, Henderson County, Carlisle County, Crittenden County, Butler County, Westmoreland (Tennessee), Allen County-Scottsville, Edmonson County, Muhlenberg County, Campbellsville, Warren Central, Bardstown, Russell County and Lafayette in 2022.
Several experienced players are due back on the court for Grayson County in the 2023 high school volleyball season. The Lady Cougars will be looking to contend for the 2023 12th District volleyball title.
Grayson County’s complete schedule for the 2023 high school volleyball season will be published in an upcoming edition.
