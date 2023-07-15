By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County will host Whitesville Trinity and Edmonson County for 12th District volleyball matches in August.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Whitesville Trinity at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Edmonson County at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
Whitesville Trinity swept a pair of 12th District matches from Grayson County during the 2022 high school volleyball season.
Grayson County and Edmonson County split two 12th District regular season matches in 2022.
The Lady Cougars showed improvement throughout the 2022 high school volleyball season, compiling a winning record.
Garyson County notched wins over Edmonson County, Hart County, Henderson County, Carlisle County, Crittenden County, Butler County, Westmoreland (Tenn.), Allen County-Scottsville, Muhlenberg County, Apollo, Campbellsville, Warren Central, Corbin, Bardstown, Russell County and Lafayette during the 2022 high school volleyball season.
The Lady Cougars suffered losses to Whitesville Trinity, Edmonson County, Northeast (Tenn.), South Warren, Warren East, Taylor County, North Hardin, Apollo, Meade County, Ohio County, Russell County, North Bullitt, Breckinridge County and Owensboro in 2022.
Following a loss to Edmonson County in the semifinals of the 12th District Volleyball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022 season 19-18.
Several experienced players will be back on the court for Grayson County in the 2023 high school volleyball season.
Grayson County entered the week set to open preseason practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.