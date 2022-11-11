Grayson County is scheduled to host University Heights for its home opener in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Tip-off for the game is set for 3 p.m.
University Heights is from the nearby 2nd Region. The Lady Blazers compete in the 8th District.
Grayson County opened preseason practice in mid-October. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to open the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season with back-to-back away games versus Breckinridge County (Tuesday, Nov. 29) and Bullitt Central (Friday, Dec. 2).
Grayson County, following a loss to Butler County in the semifinals of the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament, exited the 2021-22 season 3-22.
After falling to Christian County in the semifinals of the 8th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament, University Heights ended the 2021-22 season 4-21.
Grayson County and University Heights are slated to meet only once during the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.