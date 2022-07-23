GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is scheduled to meet familiar opponent Campbellsville on the road in the Domino’s Tip Off Classic on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Campbellsville-hosted Domino’s Tip Off Classic will feature multiple boys’ high school basketball games.
The Cougars and the Eagles did not meet during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion. The Travis Johnston-coached Cougars, following an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, concluded the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Campbellsville is the reigning 20th District champion. The Eagles, under the tutelage of head coach Keith Adkins, reached the semifinals of the 2021-22 5th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Campbellsville is poised to enter the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season as a 5th Region boys’ basketball title contender.
Grayson County and Campbellsville are only scheduled to meet once during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Prior to meeting Campbellsville, Grayson County is slated to face Breckinridge County and Bullitt Central during the opening week of the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
Campbellsville is slated to host Spencer County for its season opener on Monday, Nov. 28.
Boys’ high school basketball teams from throughout the state will open preseason practice in mid-October.
The start time for the Grayson County-Campbellsville boys’ basketball game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
