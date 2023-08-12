Grayson County will visit Moore for its first Class 5A, District 4 game in the 2023 high school football season on Friday, Sept. 15.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Louisville.
Grayson County and Moore are newfound rivals. The Cougars and Mustangs did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.
Following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s football alignment, Grayson County is poised to compete with Moore, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt and Seneca in Class 5A, District 4.
Grayson County’s 2023 schedule includes games versus Moore, Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Butler County, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca, Breckinridge County and Hancock County.
The Cougars compiled a 4-7 record in the 2023 high school football season. Grayson County, which notched wins over Edmonson County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County and Ohio County, reached the 2022 KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs. The Cougars suffered losses to Barren County, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Owensboro, Hart County and Greenwood in 2022.
Head coach Bryan Jones guides the Cougars.
Moore compiled a 3-7 record in the 2022 high school football season, posting wins over Louisville foes Seneca, Southern and Iroquois. The Mustangs dropped games to Waggener, Webster County, Spencer County, John Hardin, Valley, Marion County and Western in 2022. Ending the season on a five-game losing skid, Moore missed out on advancing to the 2022 KHSAA Class 4A Playoffs.
Head coach Mekale McKay guides the Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.