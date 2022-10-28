Grayson County and state officials kicked off a 12-month campaign to improve traffic safety locally last Thursday, Oct. 20.
Conducted in partnership between local law enforcement, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and the Kentucky State Police, the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project (High Five) is aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes in five rural Kentucky counties.
Based on KYTC crash data, Grayson County was selected along with Bourbon County, Knott County, Madison County, and Perry County to participate.
“Being born and raised in Grayson County, one of the worst parts of my job is responding to injury crashes because it’s usually someone I know,” Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.
“The sad part is that many of the injuries and deaths could have been prevented by simply wearing a seat belt.”
Chaffins said statistics have shown Grayson County has a “very low percentage” of seat belt usage for counties similar in size, as well as a high rate of fatalities that could have been prevented by wearing seat belts.
In 2021, 65% of fatalities in Kentucky occurred on rural roads, and 81% of Kentucky roads are rural. In 2022, there have been 450 collisions in Grayson County, resulting in 124 injuries and nine fatalities. Of those collisions, 19 injuries and four fatalities listed seatbelts were not in use.
According to Chaffins, while drivers can be as safe as possible, they cannot control the actions of others, particularly those who drive drunk or text and drive, so it is important to take all steps to protect oneself when driving.
High Five focuses on education, enforcement, and engineering. Through traffic safety checkpoints, social media, school programs, and other community outreach activities, law enforcement will promote the role of seat belts in saving lives, according to a KSP press release.
Chaffins said residents can expect to see the KSP and sheriff’s deputies team multiple times per month to enforce seat belt laws.
Echoing Chaffins, Kentucky State Trooper Joey Beasley said that, while no one likes to be pulled over, the primary goal of the High Five initiative is to save lives.
Ryan Fisher, assistant director of the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, said officials are not looking to give out tickets; rather, their goal is to educate community members about traffic safety.
Additionally, local and state engineers and traffic safety professionals will work together to identify road hazards and make upgrades wherever possible.
According to Fisher, officials will look for ways to improve high crash areas with low cost solutions, such as the installation of new traffic signs, lights, etc.
According to NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants. Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body, such as the chest, hips, and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when the crash forces are felt by the occupant, the release states.
The Kentucky High Five initiative is based on the Iowa High Five initiative conducted from April 2014 to April 2015.
