Stopping a six-game losing skid, Grayson County upended host University Heights 62-40 in a girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Lady Cougars, who featured three scorers in double figures, shot 42.3% (22-of-52) from the field, 38.5% (10-of-26) from three-point range, and 88.9% (eight-of-nine) from the free throw line.
Thriving inside, Grayson County outrebounded University Heights 29-9.
Sydney Perkins scored a game-high 21 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Perkins connected on five of 14 three-point field goal attempts.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs scored 11 points and Sutten VanMeter netted 10 points.
Finishing one shot short of reaching double figures for Grayson County, Kenedi Green added nine points.
Contributing offensively as part of the win, Isabel Blanton (six points), Ella Narvaez (four points) and Brooklyn Dennis (two points) accounted for the rest of Grayson County’s scoring.
Narvaez paced Grayson County inside, securing eight rebounds.
University Heights shot 38.5% (15-of-39) from the field, connected on two of five three-point field goal attempts, and shot 50% (eight-of-16) from the free throw line.
Alecia Davis scored 20 points to pace University Heights in the matchup. Joining Davis in double figures for University Heights, LeeLee Love netted 11 points.
Chipping in offensively, Amaryia Bass (five points), Kennedy Quarles (three points) and Emily Dilday (one point) provided the rest of University Heights’ scoring.
