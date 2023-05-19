Kentucky held its 2023 primary election this month to determine what candidates will contest several state positions, and Grayson County’s election results mostly followed those of the state as a whole.
Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear handily won the Democratic primary for Governor, receiving 176,528 (91%) of the 193,303 total votes cast statewide to his two opponents’ (Geoffrey M. Young and Peppy Martin) combined 9%. Young received 9,864 votes statewide (5%), and Martin received 6,911 (4%). In Grayson County, that trend continued, as Beshear received 478 (90.53%) of the 528 votes cast to Young’s 30 (5.68%) and Martin’s 20 (3.79%).
Following the primary election, Beshear will be challenged by Republican nominee and current Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
In a crowded field of 12 Republican candidates, Cameron emerged as the clear winner, receiving 144,496 (48%) of the 302,805 total votes cast statewide. Behind him, in descending order, were Ryan Quarles, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, David O. Cooper, Jacob Clark, Robbie C. Smith, Bob DeVore, Johnny Ray Rice, and Dennis Ray Ormerod.
In this race, Grayson County’s results mostly mirrored the state’s as well. Cameron received 1,376 of the 2,696 votes cast (51.04%).
Behind him, in descending order, were Quarles, Craft, Clark, Deters, Harmon, Keck, Smith, Cooper, DeVore, Ormerod, and Rice.
The only other race on Kentucky Democrats’ primary election ballots was to determine the Democratic nominee for Commissioner of Agriculture, and Sierra J. Enlow won her party’s nomination for this position, receiving 103,191 (59%) of the 175,652 votes cast statewide. She defeated Mikael Malone. Grayson County’s results for this race were similar as Enlow received 255 of the 486 (52.47%) votes cast.
Enlow will face Republican Commissioner of Agriculture candidate Jonathan Shell, whom won his party’s nomination with 148,139 (56%) of the statewide votes to opponent Richard Heath’s 114,258. Shell also received the most votes in Grayson County, with 1,475 (63.80%) of the 2,312 votes cast to Heath’s 837.
Three other state positions were on Republicans’ primary election ballots: Secretary of State, Auditor of Public Accounts, and State Treasurer.
Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Adams won the Republican primary with 171,270 (64%) of the 268,014 votes cast statewide. He defeated Stephen L. Knipper (70,978 votes/26%) and Allen Maricle (25,766 votes/10%). Those results were echoed in Grayson County, as Adams received 1,560 (65.71%) of the 2,374 votes cast to Knipper’s 596 (25.11%) and Maricle’s 218 (9.18%).
Current State Treasurer Allison Ball won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts, receiving 190,651 (72%) of the 263,225 votes cast statewide. She defeated Derek Petteys. In Grayson County, Ball received 1,656 (70.41%) of the 2,352 votes cast.
Lastly, Mark H. Metcalf won the Republican nomination for Kentucky State Treasurer, receiving 135,378 (51%) of the 264,266 votes cast statewide. He defeated Andrew Cooperrider (77,339 votes/29%) and O. C. “OJ” Oleka (51,549 votes/20%). Metcalf also won Grayson County, receiving 1,305 (57.04%) of the 2,288 votes cast to Cooperrider’s 508 (22.20%) and Oleka’s 475 (20.76%).
In total, of Kentucky’s 3,468,537 registered voters, 500,990 cast ballots in the primary election for an overall voter turnout of 14.44%.
Of Grayson County’s 18,380 registered voters, 3,235 cast ballots for a voter turnout of 17.6%.
Tuesday’s Primary Election Day served as the county’s first with its newly instituted seven voting centers, and Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis said, “It was a very smooth process — no major problems at all.”
Willis credited her employees with helping to run a smooth election.
“My girls, they were awesome,” she said. “They worked so hard.”
