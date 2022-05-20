Grayson County defeated three other teams to win the Grayson County All Comers 4 meet, held at Grayson County High School on May 6.
The Grayson County women’s team scored 100 points over 17 events, while the Grayson County men’s team scored 123 points for a team total of 223 points.
Coming in second was Breckinridge County with 101.50 total points, followed by Edmonson County (95) and Central Hardin (59.50).
Grayson County’s first place finishes included:
• Boys 4x800 Meter Relay — Grayson County ‘A’ (Jackson Crume, Shane Hall, Houston Brooks, and Peyton Nash)
• Girls 100 Meter Hurdles — Presley Jackson
• Boys 110 Meter Hurdles — Dylan Gibson
• Boys 100 Meter Dash — Luke Milliner
• Boys 1,600 Meter Run — Houston Brooks
• Girls 4x100 Meter Relay — Grayson County ‘A’ (Jennifer Cruz-gil, Georgia Keown, Amelia Hayes, and Elizabeth Evans)
• Boys 4x100 Meter Relay — Grayson County ‘A’ (Hayden Bradley, Kaylor Decker, Luke Milliner, and Teagan Piggott)
• Girls 300 Meter Hurdles — Alexis Henderson
• Boys 300 Meter Hurdles — Dylan Gibson
• Boys 800 Meter Run — Peyton Nash
• Boys 200 Meter Dash — Luke Milliner
• Girls 4x400 Meter Relay — Grayson County ‘A’ (Elizabeth Evans, Addie Higdon, Riley Pawley, and Rebecca DePoyster)
• Boys 4x400 Meter Relay — Grayson County ‘A’ (Luke Milliner, Hayden Bradley, Jackson Crume, and Peyton Nash)
• Girls Pole Vault — Amelia Hayes
• Boys Pole Vault — Dylan Gibson
• Girls Discus Throw — Raylee Shepherd
• Boys Discus Throw — Layton Hawkins
• Boys Shot Put — Layton Hawkins
