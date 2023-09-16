The 2023 Kentucky State Fair slogan was “It’s Summer Summed Up,” and that is exactly right for youth livestock exhibitors.
Local 4H members acquired their livestock projects in March and April, fed and cared for them all summer, and attended various shows across the state, with all of that hard work and dedication leading to the Kentucky State Fair.
Hundreds of Kentucky’s youth made the trip to the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center in Louisville on one of the hottest days of the summer. The next three days were made up of market and breeding animal shows, as well as showmanship contests.
The goal during state fair week is to gain one of the coveted spots in the Grand Drive; that is where the judges from each species select their Top 5 Overall Market Animals in front of a large crowd, under the spotlights. Animals selected as breed champions and reserves that make the walk into Broadbent Arena for that final contest of the week are an elite group of athletes.
In 2023, Grayson County was represented by three 4H members in the Grand Drive.
Emmary Burnett, 12-year-old daughter of Dustin Burnett of Leitchfield and Ashley Burnett of Hudson, exhibited the Reserve Champion Berkshire Market Hog.
Ryder Coffey, 13-year-old son of Hope & Charlie Tollett of Harned and Sam & Tabitha Coffey of Leitchfield, exhibited the Grand Champion AOB (All Other Breeds) Market Lamb.
Reagan Coffey, Ryder’s 12-year-old sister, exhibited the Reserve Champion Southdown Market Lamb.
All three exhibitors are members of the Grayson County 4H Livestock Club and are students at Grayson County Middle School.
