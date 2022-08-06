The annual Grayson County-Edmonson County hoops series has been finalized for the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County and Edmonson County are longtime girls’ high school basketball rivals.
Under the direction of head coach Todd Johnston, Grayson County is scheduled to host Edmonson County for a 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 9.
In another 12th District girls’ basketball game, Grayson County is slated to visit Edmonson County on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Following a loss to Butler County in the semifinals of the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 3-22. The Lady Cougars are expected to show improvement early in the 2022-23 season.
Edmonson County, under the direction of head coach Bartley Weaver, finished as the 2021-22 season 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament Runner-up. The Lady Wildcats, following an appearance in the Third Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, exited the 2021-22 season 11-22.
The Grayson County girls’ basketball team has been active throughout the offseason and is expected to show improvement early in the upcoming campaign. The Lady Cougars will open preseason practice in mid-October.
Grayson County’s complete 2022 schedule will be finalized and released prior to the opening game in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
