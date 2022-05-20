Grayson County concluded its participation in Kentucky’s primary election on Tuesday and elected several new county officials while also ensuring many will likely remain in their current positions.
In total, 4,676 Grayson County voters cast ballots in the primary election.
At the county and state level, all local candidates who won their primary elections will now run unopposed in the November general election.
In the Republican primary for Grayson County Attorney, incumbent Jeremy Logsdon defeated challenger Shan Embry. Logsdon received 2,533 votes to Embry’s 1,440.
Incumbent Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson won the Republican primary for his position as well, receiving 1,868 total votes to defeat challengers Bradley Dermitt and Stephen Stapleton, whom received 1,511 votes and 586 votes, respectively.
In the 1st magisterial district, incumbent Magistrate Kevin Fulkerson was unseated by challenger Ben Hodges in the Republican primary election. Hodges received 296 votes to Fulkerson’s 280.
In addition, incumbent 1st Magisterial District Constable Damon Lasley III defeated his challenger, Jordan Powell, obtaining 353 votes to Powell’s 157.
Incumbent 2nd Magisterial District Constable Alvin Dockery fended off his challenger in the Republican primary, James Logsdon, Jr., as well. Dockery received 324 votes to James Logsdon, Jr.’s 207.
Incumbent 3rd Magisterial District Constable Marion Higgs was unseated by his opponent in the Republican primary, Brian Jaggers. Jaggers received 422 votes to Higgs’ 207.
Incumbent 4th District Magistrate Damon Hornback was also defeated for his position by a former magistrate, Jason Dennis. Dennis received 411 votes to Hornback’s 317.
Incumbent 5th Magisterial District Constable Mark Stanton defeated his challenger, Matthew Logsdon, as he received 393 votes to Matthew Logsdon’s 224.
The last contested county race saw incumbent 6th District Magistrate Neal Saltsman fend off challenger Tony Pohlman. Saltsman received 541 votes to Pohlman’s 169.
At the state level, incumbent state Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18) won the primary election for her position, defeating challenger Jacob Clark. Heavrin obtained 3,181 total votes to Clark’s 2,366.
In Grayson County, Heavrin obtained 2,344 votes to Clark’s 1,584.
At the federal level of government, incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R) won the primary election for the Republican nomination, and former state Rep. Charles Booker won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator, becoming the first African American Kentuckian to ever do so.
In Grayson County, Paul garnered 3,278 of the 3,833 total votes cast in his race, while Booker received 392 of the 601 total votes cast in his race.
Booker will now challenge Paul for the position of U.S. Senator in this November’s general election.
Additionally, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02) won the primary election for the Republican nomination, and will again be challenged in November by Hank Linderman, who won the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives seat for Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.
In Grayson County, Guthrie received 3,198 of the 3,868 total votes cast in his race, and Linderman garnered 373 of the 591 total votes cast in his.
