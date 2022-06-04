In its last regular season matchups with Meade County, Grayson County’s tennis program split matches at home on May 17.
The Grayson County men’s team defeated visiting Meade County 6-3.
Picking up wins for the Cougars were Owen Brown (6,1 and 6,1), Chase Richardson (8-1), Griffin Powell (8-1), Austin Walker (8-0), and Colton Glenn (8-0) in singles competition, as well as the doubles team of Walker & Glenn (6,1 and 6,1).
The Grayson County women’s team fell to Meade County 3-6, however.
Picking up wins for the Lady Cougars were Payton Woosley (8-2), Isabella Sanchez (8-1), and Kat Ricketts (8-3).
