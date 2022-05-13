Grayson County Cougar Tennis split its May 4 matches with South Warren, as the Cougars won 6-3, while the Lady Cougars were shut out by the visiting team.
The Grayson County men’s team’s win brings its overall record to 11-4 for the season.
Claiming singles victories for Grayson County were Owen Brown (6,1 and 6,3), Maddox Powell (8-1), Austin Walker (8-3), and Colton Glenn (8-5); while the teams of Walker & Glenn (8-2) and Noah Dennis & Bryan James (8-3) claimed wins in doubles competition.
Grayson County’s women’s team lost to South Warren in a clean sweep, 0-9. The loss brings the women’s overall record to 5-10.
