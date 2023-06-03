Grayson Springs Daughters of the American Revolution (GSDAR) is proud to announce Lily Skaggs as its 2023 scholarship recipient.
Skaggs scored the highest out of 29 applicants on various criteria, including but not limited to GPA and ACT scores and school and community activities. She graduated from Grayson County High School in May 2023.
While the competition was very close, Skaggs was awarded the scholarship based on her overall academic performance with a GPA of 4.091, recommendations, and her essay.
She plans to attend ECTC or Northern Kentucky University to pursue a major in Art Therapy.
Lily Skaggs attended the May GSDAR meeting to receive her award.
She is the daughter of Michael and Kelly Skaggs.
