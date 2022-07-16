Grayson Springs Daughters of the American Revolution announced Leanne Riggs as its first scholarship recipient.
She scored the highest out of 24 applicants on various criteria including but not limited to GPA and ACT scores, and school and community activities.
She graduated from Grayson County High School in May 2022.
Riggs has the distinction of graduating from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College with an Associate in Arts Degree before she graduated from high school.
She took dual credit classes for the entire school year and also took ECTC courses online.
She plans to attend Western Kentucky University and is a pursuing a double major in Bachelor of Social Studies and History.
Leanne Riggs attended the May GSDAR meeting to receive her award.
She is the daughter of Jon and Cathy Riggs.
- Submitted
