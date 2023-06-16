The Grayson Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 10th anniversary this past Saturday.
The celebration was held at the Grayson County Public Library and included the chapter’s traditional meeting ceremonies, as well as displays highlighting its decade of service and activities.
Chaplain Susan Thorpe said that, when the organizers started the Grayson Springs chapter, it was a group of women with a passion for genealogy and heritage with “a mind to work.”
“In the 10 years since its founding, this group has accomplished much,” she said. “...In the next 10 years of our chapter life, I see it in good hands.”
The DAR’s mission is to perpetuate the memory and the spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence; promote the development of an enlightened public opinion; and to foster patriotic citizenship.
In recognition of the local DAR chapter’s 10 years of service, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson attended Saturday’s meeting to present the members with a Key to the City of Leitchfield and a Grayson County Fiscal Court Commemorative Coin.
“Thanks for everything you do,” Henderson said.
Next, current Grayson Springs DAR Regent Jane Tripp recognized the chapter’s first three regents in order of their three years of service, Rose Booth, Donna Wilson, and Linda Peterson.
Booth, who served as the chapter’s first regent and now serves as its recording secretary, then recognized past members whom have died and led a moment of silence to remember them. Those members are Pat Boone, Linda Clements, Judy Paxton, and Nancy Robinson.
Certificates were next presented to members whom have been a part of the chapter since 2013, its first year, including Bettie Arndell, Abbie Bales, Linda Brannen, Mary Decker, JoAnn Glasscock, Bettye Lane, Roberta Lile-Lindsey, Susan Martin, Bonita Miller, Edwina Morris, Peterson, Nancy Reed, Melissa Stanway, Vickie Thompson, Thorpe, Charlotte Webb-Kleier, Winnie Whitaker, and Wilson.
Special recognition was given to the chapter’s organizing members, Booth, Tina Clemons, and Janice Clemons.
Booth said there were so many members who joined in the chapter’s first year that two charters were required, and to see the group reach its 10th year “is one of the proudest moments of my life.”
Tripp said the Grayson Springs DAR chapter — named after the historic Grayson Springs Inn, which housed sick and injured Civil War soldiers — has now achieved Lantern Status for “spreading the light” of DAR.
In commemoration of that, prospective DAR member Denise Embry presented the chapter with a family heirloom, a butter dish purchased from the Grayson Springs Inn by her great-grandmother when she was a teenager.
