Several members of the Grayson Springs Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended an exceptional workshop in Elizabethtown, Kentucky sponsored by Corn Island Chapter, NSDAR.
The workshop was entitled “Growing and Sustaining a Fabulous Chapter: Creating Relationships, Meaning, and Fun!”
Members came away from the fun and focused two-hour workshop with many ideas. Friendships were renewed, new ones were made, and delicious refreshments were enjoyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.