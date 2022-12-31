Gregory Keith Oller, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, left this life and made his journey to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home.
Keith was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Leitchfield to the late Scottie LeRond and Shirley Wilson Oller.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Wilson Oller and his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. John Whittaker and Bro. Doug King officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
