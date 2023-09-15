Kadin Hanshaw rushed 29 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns to lead Grayson County over Butler County 40-6 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 8.
Grayson County improved to 3-1 after notching the win, while Butler County dropped to 1-3.
Grayson County scored first and never trailed. The Cougars outscored Butler 14-0 in the opening quarter.
Grayson County led 20-6 at halftime and continued to control the non-district matchup throughout the second half.
Extending its lead, Grayson County led 26-6 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Grayson County excelled on the ground, rushing 49 times for 287 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Following Hanshaw in Grayson County’s rushing attack, quarterback Kolby Chaffins took 13 carries for 25 yards and one touchdown.
Through the air, Chaffins completed eight passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Jeren VanMeter was on the receiving end of Chaffins’ scoring strike, hauling in five receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.
Another Grayson County receiver, Greyson Chaffins, reeled in two receptions for 23 yards.
Kenton Cornwell recorded a team-high six tackles to lead Grayson County’s defensive effort.
Following Cornwell, Sawyer Drake and Brayden Mudd delivered five tackles apiece for the Cougars.
Contributing defensively, Greyson Chaffins and Westyn Green posted three tackles apiece. Making an impact in the secondary for the Cougars, Greyson Chaffins recorded one interception.
Butler County avoided a shutout when Gage Beasley scored on a 30-yard touchdown run with 1:09 remaining in the first half.
Grayson County (3-1) was scheduled visit unbeaten Moore (3-0) for its Class 5A, District 4 opener on Friday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.