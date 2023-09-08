Grayson County freshman running back Kadin Hanshaw is on to pace to rush for over 1,000 yards in the 2023 high school football season.
Through the first three games of his freshman campaign, Hanshaw has rushed 47 times for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Hanshaw leads Grayson County’s rushing attack. The productive freshman is averaging 118.7 rushing yards per game for the Cougars.
As a team, Grayson County has rushed 100 times for 612 yards and six touchdowns.
Ranking second in rushing for the Cougars, Ethan Mudd has rushed 19 times for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Following Mudd in Grayson County’s ground game, quarterback Kolby Chaffins has rushed 23 times for 93 yards.
Jeren VanMeter, Grayson County’s top player back from the 2022 high school football season, has rushed nine times for 40 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.
Leading Grayson County through the air, Chaffins has completed 14 of 30 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Chaffins has thrown four interceptions.
VanMeter has emerged as Grayson County’s leading receiver. Three games into the 2023 high school football season, VanMeter has hauled in five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Showing his versatility, Hanshaw has reeled in four receptions for 38 yards.
Defensively for Grayson County, VanMeter has recorded a team-leading 26 tackles.
Ranking second in the key defensive category for Grayson County, Kenton Cornwell has recorded 21 tackles.
Chipping in offensively, Hanshaw has made 19 tackles for the Cougars.
Another consistent defensive player for Grayson County, Mason Cariel has posted 16 tackles.
