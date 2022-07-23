Harlon Winchell, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born on June 18, 1946 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Clyde and Eva Whobery Winchell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Winchell, of Leitchfield; a daughter, Melinda Rhea (Robert), of Leitchfield; and two sons, Harlon Winchell Jr. (Laura), of Leitchfield, and Daniel Winchell (Elizabeth), of Morgantown, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Steve Embry & Bro. Donald Farris officiating. Burial was in South Union Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
