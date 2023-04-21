During a surprise event at Grayson County High School Monday morning, guidance counselor Diane Harned was announced as the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College 2023 High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient.
Established by the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, the Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.
“Before, during, and after Community College Month, high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace and community,” ECTC Leitchfield Campus Director Cindy Carman said in a news release. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes those who go above and beyond to embolden and empower the next generation.”
Nominations for the Pathfinder Award were made by KCTCS students, faculty and staff, the release said. Winners were selected based on the following criteria: encouraged student(s) to attend a KCTCS college; assisted students in identifying a career and postsecondary path; provided mentorship; and/or maintained contact with students.
Harned was nominated by two former students currently attending ECTC.
“Thanks to Ms. Harned’s exemplary efforts, the students who nominated her and countless others in Grayson County are able to follow their dreams and make more informed decisions about their future,” Carman said in the release.
A surprised and grateful Harned told the crowd of students, “It’s a joy getting up every morning to come here for you all. I love what I do. It gives me inspiration. It gives me hope, and I’m excited for what your future holds.”
GCHS Principal Lacy Cox praised her counseling staff and specifically Harned for her work with the senior class.
“She gives her heart to you all,” Cox said. “Ms. Harned is a driving force in making sure you all have opportunities and everything you need as you enter the next step of your lives.”
In addition to Harned, the Pathfinder Award will be given to one teacher or counselor from each of the other 15 KCTCS colleges. All total, nearly 250 nominations were submitted, representing every KCTCS college.
For more information on the awards, go to kctcs.edu/landing/pathfinder-awards.aspx.
