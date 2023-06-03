Harold “Barney” Sadler, age 82, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1940, Louisville, Kentucky to the late James and Maurine Sadler.
He is survived by his wife, Dossie Sadler, of Leitchfield; two sons, Greg (Melinda) Meredith, of Bowling Green, and Stephen Sadler, of Florida; and four daughters, Tracy (Doug) Dennison, of Leitchfield, Jessica Pauline Darst, of Glendale, Amanda (Charles) Whobrey, of Leitchfield, and Nevada Jody (Travis) Whobrey, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There was a visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Watkins Funeral Home with a Masonic service at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.