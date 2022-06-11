Harold Eugene Patrick, Jr., age 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1937 in Brownington, Vermont, the son of the late Harold Eugene Patrick, Sr. and Olive Martin Patrick.
He is survived by his daughter, Danna Saltsman (Ricky), of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna Cook Patrick, and son, Gary Gene Patrick.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.