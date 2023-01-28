Harold Everett “Hank” Peterson, age 74, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
He was born Dec. 23, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Carl and Jewel Cansler Peterson.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Hank is survived by his wife, Joyce Drechney Peterson; three daughters, Nancy Peterson and Colleen Rodarte (Eddie), of Illinois, and Nichole Sheffield, of Leitchfield; and a son, Rich Drechney, of Leitchfield.
Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with cremation following.
