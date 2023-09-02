Harold Gene Scifres, age 84, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born May 7, 1939, in Hardin County, Kentucky to the late Bennett and Mable Dunaway Scifres.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice Robinson Scifres, and one daughter, Sharon Ann Scifres Chavez.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in North Hardin Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. (CDT) Saturday at the funeral home.
