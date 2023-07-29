Harold Joseph Joe Sampson was born on Aug. 18, 1942, and was called to his eternal home on June 4, 2023.
Joe retired from Cooper Bussman Inc. where we worked as a Tool & Die Maker. While at Bussman, Joe served as union president. Joe was baptized into the Southern Baptist Church at an early age, was a faithful follower of and believer in Jesus Christ, and was honored to serve as Trustee, Deacon, and Men’s Adult Sunday School Teacher in Southern Baptist Churches in the area. He also served as a volunteer at Warm Blessings for over 20 years and at Oneida Baptist Institute. Joe was a founding member of Kentucky 86 Fire Department.
Family and friends will best remember Joe for his faith, the love he had for his family, his kindness, willingness to do anything to help people, and standing up for the things that mattered most to him. Joe loved the outdoors, growing a garden and sharing his bounty with friends and family, a good rabbit hunt on a crisp fall morning and keeping a warm fire going on chilly, rainy days. He was a romantic at heart often picking wildflowers and surprising Lana with a fresh-picked bouquet. Some of Joe’s favorite travel destinations were Israel, Jordan, Greece, Egypt, Alaska, Yosemite, Great Smoky Mountains, and Yellowstone National Parks. A lasting legacy of love to his family from Joe is a hand-built log cabin he relocated and restored on the family farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Edward Sampson and Gradie Sampson and several sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lana Jo Howard Sampson; his children, Stephen Sampson (Carol) and Alicia Nall (Bill); grandchildren, Kyle Sampson, Kasey Nall and Joedy Nall; and sister, Sue Cherrie.
Stephen Sampson, Bill Nall, Kyle Sampson, Kasey Nall, Charlie House, and Glenn Harrington will serve as pallbearers. Joedy Nall is serving as honorary pallbearer.
Friends visited with the family on Tuesday, June 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Visitation continued on June 7 at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services officiated by Brother Rick Breeze also at Brown Funeral Home at 1 p.m. The final resting place was in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
