Harold Ray Cook, age 91, of Stephensburg, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born April 15, 1932, in Big Clifty, to the late Roy Lee and Mae Nola Drake Cook. He was a retired truck driver after 38 years with Liquid Transporters and Trimac. He was an Army Veteran and loved anything related to motor sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Susan “Patsy” Meredith Cook, and a sister, Jean Alexander.
Harold is survived by a son, Eric (Doris) Cook, of Eastview; a daughter, Susan (Donnie) Harville, of Tennessee; and a granddaughter, Makayla Harville, of Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude. These can be made at raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/14767886 or at the funeral home.
