Grayson County High School product Corbin Harris has completed his third season as the head coach of the Campbellsville University cross country program.
After a stellar running career on the cross country and track and field teams, Harris returned to Campbellsville University as a graduate assistant in the sports information office for the 2019-20 schoolyear. But on Aug. 5, 2020, Harris made the move back into running and became the assistant coach for the Campbellsville University cross country and track and field programs.
Harris finished his final indoor track season in February 2019, capturing a national title. He led the Tigers in the 5,000-meter run and became only the second individual national champion in the indoor track and field program’s history.
Harris was a member of the first cross country team at CU to reach the NAIA Championship as a freshman after the team won the 2015 MSC Championship. He was one of the best to ever come through the CU cross country program. Harris shaved a little over two minutes off his 8K time. He finished his career with a career-best 8K of 25:57. The Tigers reached the NAIA Championship again in 2018, and Harris helped to lead CU to its highest finish at 18th.
On the track in 2017, Harris won bronze at the Mid-South Conference Championships in the steeplechase. He graduated as the second-fastest all-time runner in the event.
Harris never ran the 5,000- or 3,000-meter runs until his senior season. He won the conference championship and national title in the 5,000-meter run while finishing as an All-American in the 3,000-meter run.
In November 2018, Harris earned his third straight Mid-South Conference Champion of Character Award. The Leitchfield native was named the Campbellsville University Champion of Character, Mr. Tiger and the Alumni Association Scholar-Athlete of the Year during the inaugural Campbellsville University Athletics Awards Night in April 2019.
The Grayson County High School graduate finished his career with a 3.9 GPA, earned four NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors and six Mid-South Conference academic nods.
Six Campbellsville University cross country runners earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022 season.
To be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution.
The student-athletes from Campbellsville University who earned the honors were Alex Steen, Brandon Irvin, Samuel Bennett, Christy Shank, Madison Welch and Nina Daman.
Following the conclusion of the cross country campaign, Harris has turned his focus to the 2023 track and field season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.