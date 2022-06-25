Sometimes the key to winning in sports is not how physically and mentally gifted you are, but how much you believe in yourself, each other and the program you represent.
For Grayson County High School head volleyball coach Kelli Harris, creating a “winning culture” is a top priority as the Lady Cougars prepare for a new season.
“I have given the girls challenges in two weekends of summer play against the best teams in the region,” she said. “First we want to prepare to win the district championship in hopes to become a challenger for a regional championship. We have also worked hard to be overall strong and conditioned.”
The Lady Cougars are coming off a 12-26 season that ended with an opening-round loss in the 3rd Region Tournament to Ohio County after reaching the 12th District Tournament final. Six of last year’s losses were due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Grayson County has a solid foundation in place with a strong group in various classes, Harris said. GCHS graduated two players off last year’s squad.
“Our biggest strength is our senior leadership who are working to create a positive atmosphere,” she said. “Plus, we had five girls that participated in club volleyball which has allowed them to compete year-round improving their skills.”
Among the key returnees are seniors Lillie Payne, senior Allie Dotson and senior Emily Butler; juniors Rilee Jo Penner and Alison Masden; and sophomores Hannah Penner and Abby Ray.
Harris called Payne, who led the team with 200 kills, 42 blocks and 50 service aces in 2021, a “powerful hitter and tough defender” as a middle blocker; Dotson “a solid player with great timing as a blocker and great understanding of the game,” while Butler “will provide consistency as a setter who also has the ability to hit and block.”
Masden will fill the role of libero “because she has excellent passing skills and is a quality defender,” Harris said.
Harris said one key before opening the season in August is team play by the Lady Cougars.
“Our team still needs to improve on working together as a team and while being mentally strong,” she said.
The Lady Cougars also will field a team in late July to take part in the Bluegrass State Games, something the program has never done.
“We are a very young team but we have lots of talent to be harvested with our up-and-coming freshmen,” Harris said. “If they put in the work, several of them could provide immediate relief as subs in various positions.
“We are working on being a more exciting and enthusiastic team,” Harris added. “They have been a great group to coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.