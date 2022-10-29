Harvel Huston Escue was born on Aug. 11, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of the late James and Annie Pruitt Escue.
Harvel was born into a family with seven brothers and two sisters, all for whom he would have done anything.
He was a veteran of the US Army, and proudly served during the Vietnam war. He was a farmer who enjoyed trading, selling and hunting. Harvel was a devoted member of more than 50 years of the Little Clifty Southern Baptist church where he served as a trustee and Sunday School Teacher.
Upon returning home from the service, Harvel met the love of his life, Wilda. They married on July 3, 1971, and this year they celebrated 51 years together.
Harvel is survived by his wife, Wilda Kiper Escue, of Leitchfield; two sisters, Martha Ann Schmitzerle, of Leitchfield, and Carolyn Fugate, of Clarkson, Kentucky; and five brothers, Alvin Escue (Phyllis), of Milan, Tennessee, Vince Escue (Louise), of Leitchfield, Clifton Escue, of Falls of Rough, Qulin Escue (Charlotte), of Caneyville, and Nolin Escue (Jo), of Leitchfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Lloyd & Frank Carthel Escue, and several nieces and nephews.
Throughout the years, Harvel and Wilda chose to love, enjoy, and invest in many young people in the community, especially their numerous nieces and nephews. Those relationships are a legacy that will last for many generations.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Steve Hill officiating. Burial was in the Duff Cemetery. Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
