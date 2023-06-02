As the daughter of a track and field coach, Amelia Hayes has been around the sport for as long as she can remember, so it only was natural that she drew close to the sport.
As a Grayson County High School junior-to-be, Hayes said she’s always embraced “being pushed to the best of my abilities.”
She found that in the pole vault, and she has excelled at it, so much so that she’s competing in this year’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 3-A championships in Lexington.
“…I always gravitated towards the pole vault pit,” Hayes said. “I like challenges and being pushed to the best of my abilities. Those are two things that vault definitely does.”
A combination of speed, strength and technique, Hayes captured the recent Class 3-A, Region 2 championship, finishing with a top vault of 8 feet, 6 inches — six inches better than her closest competition.
Her father, GCHS head coach Matt Hayes, says his daughter “gravitated” toward the event at a young age. She started in the pole vault when she was 10.
“She has literally grown up vaulting and being around the pit,” Matt said. “She has and continues to work very hard to improve and become more consistent in her jumps. She is very competitive and cerebral in her approach, which allows me to use her as a model with other vaulters.”
She finished second at KTCCCA Indoor State pole vault championships in 2020, clearing 6-6 as a seventh-grader. In 2021, she was a regional runnerup at 7-6 as an eighth-grader. She placed sixth that year in the middle school state championships.
“In order to have successful attempts, you have to be able to make changes,” Amelia said. “Every jump is not the same, and that’s OK. You just have to be able to take a breath and make the modifications needed for your next attempt in order to clear height.”
While the pole vault is her specialty event, she also runs the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and, during the season, even gave the triple jump a try so the team could have an entry in the event.
Her goal this week is to continue going higher.
“I would love to end my season on a high note and clear nine feet,” she said.
Matt said it’s enjoyable to see his daughter compete and to be determined in the pole vault, and to be a team player.
“As a coach and her Dad, it has been a pleasure to watch her take on more events to try and help her team improve,” he said.
Amelia won’t be the only GCHS athlete at the state championships. Sophomore Houston Brooks qualified as a region runner-up in the 1600 meters, and the boys 4x800 relay team of seniors Jackson Crume and Luke Cann, junior Ryan Higdon and Brooks earned a state berth based on their region time of 8:34.63, which was good enough for fourth in region.
