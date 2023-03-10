Grayson County High School graduate Tanner Hayes is in his sophomore season with the Kentucky Wesleyan College track and field team.
Kentucky Wesleyan competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC). In addition to Kentucky Wesleyan, the G-MAC includes Ashland, Cedarville, Findlay, Hillsdale, Lake Erie, Malone, Northwood, Ohio Dominican, Tiffin, Trevecca Nazarene, Ursuline and Walsh.
Hayes competed for the Kentucky Wesleyan College cross country team earlier in the 2023-24 schoolyear.
Prior to college, Johnson excelled for Grayson County High School.
The Grayson County High School product is among the top runners for the Kentucky Wesleyan track & field and cross country teams. Johnson, a distance runner, completed the 3,000-meter run in 9:02.31 at the G-MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships in late-February.
Hayes and his Kentucky Wesleyan teammates are scheduled to compete in the Margaret Simmons Invite at Murray State University March 24-25.
Along with the Murray State-hosted event, Kentucky Wesleyan’s upcoming schedule includes the following additional meets: March 31-April 1 — Hilltopper Relays at Western Kentucky University; April 14 — at Brescia University; April 21-22 — at Eastern Kentucky University; May 3-5 — G-MAC Outdoor Championships at Ashland University.
